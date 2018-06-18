DGAP-DD: GRENKE AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


18.06.2018 / 13:30



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Anneliese
Last name(s): Grenke

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Wolfgang
Last name(s): Grenke
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

GRENKE AG


b) LEI

529900BHRYZ464GFD289 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161N30


b) Nature of the transaction

Share purchase due to the capital increase from authorized capital of 15 June 2018


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
98.00 EUR 735000.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
98.0000 EUR 735000.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-06-15; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: GRENKE AG

Neuer Markt 2

76532 Baden-Baden

Germany
Internet: www.grenke.de





 
