







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





19.06.2018 / 10:23







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Ottoman Strategy Holdings (Suisse) SA



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Deborah

Last name(s):

Cavill

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

elumeo SE





b) LEI

391200KOQF8RGMZ3XK74



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A11Q059





b) Nature of the transaction

Delivery of 11,000 shares for services performed by the recipient





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

not numberable





not numberable







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

not numberable





not numberable







e) Date of the transaction

2018-06-15; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



