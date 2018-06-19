DGAP-DD: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Blunck

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München


b) LEI

529900MUF4C20K50JS49 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0008430026


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
182.6666 EUR 61193.0000 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
182.6666 EUR 61193.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-06-15; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Königinstraße 107

80802 München

Germany
Internet: www.munichre.com





 
43363  19.06.2018 


