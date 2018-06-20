DGAP-Adhoc: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. to Proceed with Due Diligence for Potential Acquisition of Synaptics
2018. június 19., kedd, 22:29
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Acquisition
No assurance can be given that any transaction will be agreed. Any transaction would be subject to regulatory approval and other closing conditions. The Board expects that any transaction would be paid for in cash primarily financed by cash from the balance sheet and debt.
Contact:
Jose Cano
Director, Investor Relations
jose.cano@diasemi.com
+44(0)1793756961
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
****
Investor Contacts:
Matt Dixon
Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment we operate in. Dialog Semiconductor plc is headquartered in London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2017, it had approximately $1.35 billion in revenue. It currently has approximately 2,000 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006) and is a member of the German TecDax index. For more information, visit www.dialog-semiconductor.com.
Forward Looking Statements
