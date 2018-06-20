DGAP-AFR: INDUS Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2018. június 20., szerda, 14:46





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: INDUS Holding AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


INDUS Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


20.06.2018 / 14:46


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


INDUS Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall

be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 27, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: March 27, 2018
German: https://www.indus.de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung.html
English: https://www.indus.de/en/investor-relations/annual-shareholders-meeting.html

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 27, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: March 27, 2018
German: https://www.indus.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte-praesentationen.html
English: https://www.indus.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-presentations.html

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 14, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: August 14, 2018
German: https://www.indus.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte-praesentationen.html
English: https://www.indus.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-presentations.html














20.06.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: INDUS Holding AG

Kölner Straße 32

51429 Bergisch Gladbach

Germany
Internet: www.indus.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




697271  20.06.2018 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=697271&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum