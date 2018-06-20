DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: INDUS Holding AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





INDUS Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





20.06.2018 / 14:46





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





INDUS Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports

shall



be disclosed :



Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: March 27, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: March 27, 2018

German: https://www.indus.de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung.html

English: https://www.indus.de/en/investor-relations/annual-shareholders-meeting.html



Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 27, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: March 27, 2018

German: https://www.indus.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte-praesentationen.html

English: https://www.indus.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-presentations.html



Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 14, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: August 14, 2018

German: https://www.indus.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte-praesentationen.html

English: https://www.indus.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-presentations.html

