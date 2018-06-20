DGAP-AFR: INDUS Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
2018. június 20., szerda, 14:46
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: INDUS Holding AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
INDUS Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
Report: Annual financial report
Report: Annual financial report of the group
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|INDUS Holding AG
|Kölner Straße 32
|51429 Bergisch Gladbach
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.indus.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
697271 20.06.2018
