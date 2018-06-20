







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





20.06.2018 / 17:04







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Wolfgang

Last name(s):

Nickl



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft





b) LEI

549300J4U55H3WP1XT59



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000BAY0017





b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares, Joint account with Judith Nickl (wife).





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

98.35 EUR





110250.35 EUR



98.35 EUR





9736.65 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

98.3500 EUR





119987.0000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2018-06-13; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA / Frankfurt

MIC:

XETR



