Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


20.06.2018 / 17:04



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Wolfgang
Last name(s): Nickl

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

549300J4U55H3WP1XT59 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000BAY0017


b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares, Joint account with Judith Nickl (wife).


c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
98.35 EUR 110250.35 EUR
98.35 EUR 9736.65 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
98.3500 EUR 119987.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-06-13; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA / Frankfurt
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1

51373 Leverkusen

Germany
Internet: www.bayer.com





 
