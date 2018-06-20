DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: MLP SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





MLP SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





20.06.2018 / 17:43





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





MLP SE hereby catches up on the announcement that the following

financial reports have been disclosed:

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 28, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: March 28, 2018

German: https://mlp-se.de/investoren/finanzpublikationen/berichte/berichte-2017/

English: https://mlp-se.com/investors/financial-publications/reports/reports-2017/





