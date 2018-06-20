DGAP-AFR: MLP SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

MLP SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


MLP SE hereby catches up on the announcement that the following
financial reports have been disclosed:

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 28, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: March 28, 2018
German: https://mlp-se.de/investoren/finanzpublikationen/berichte/berichte-2017/
English: https://mlp-se.com/investors/financial-publications/reports/reports-2017/














Language: English
Company: MLP SE

Alte Heerstraße 40

69168 Wiesloch

Germany
Internet: www.mlp-se.de





 
