Vienna, 20 June 2018



Vonovia SE ("Vonovia") has today submitted a request pursuant to section 1 para 1 of the Austrian Squeeze-Out Act ("GesAusG") to BUWOG AG ("BUWOG") that a shareholders" meeting of BUWOG resolves on the transfer of shares of the minority shareholders to Vonovia against payment of an adequate cash compensation in the course of a shareholders" meeting of BUWOG.





Following the closing of the successful takeover offer and the closing of the transfers of the shares that have been tendered in the extended offer period, Vonovia, in total, will hold at least 112,672,652 shares in BUWOG; this corresponds to a participation of around 90.7% of BUWOG"s share capital. Therefore, Vonovia is the principal shareholder of BUWOG within the meaning of Section 1 GesAusG.





Further details on the amount of the adequate cash compensation will be published separately once the required valuation has been finalised.





About BUWOG Group

BUWOG AG, Hietzinger Kai 131, 1130 Vienna, Austria, is the leading German-Austrian full-service provider in the residential property business and now looks back on 67 years of expertise. Its high quality property portfolio encompasses approximately 48,800 units and is distributed between Germany and Austria. In addition to asset management the entire value chain of the real estate sector is covered by the sales and development business areas. The shares of BUWOG AG (ISIN AT00BUWOG001) are listed on the Frankfurt, Vienna (ATX) and Warsaw stock exchanges. The Convertible Bond 2016 - 2021 (ISIN AT0000A1NQH2) is listed on the Third Market (MTF) of the Vienna stock exchange

Contact:Holger LuethManaging Director Corporate Finance & Investor Relationsholger.lueth@buwog.comT +43 (0) 1 87828 1203