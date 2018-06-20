DGAP-News: First annual general meeting of Aumann AG since IPO successfully completed
2018. június 20., szerda, 19:08
DGAP-News: Aumann AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
First annual general meeting of Aumann AG since IPO successfully completed
Beelen, 20 June 2018
The first annual general meeting of Aumann AG ("Aumann", ISIN: DE000A2DAM03) since its IPO has approved all agenda points that were voted on. More than 75% of the share capital was represented. In particular, the annual meeting approved the dividend of EUR0.20 per share and elected Dr Christof Nesemeier as a member of the Supervisory Board.
Ludger Martinschledde, who asked the Supervisory Board to cancel his management contract for personal reasons on 6 June 2018, resigned before the annual meeting and will leave the company on 30 June 2018. Rolf Beckhoff, CEO of Aumann, took over the R&D department and will lead the company together with CFO Sebastian Roll.
Rolf Beckhoff presented the growth strategy of Aumann at the annual meeting and highlighted the high importance of E-mobility as a major driver of the positive corporate development. In 2017, Aumann increased revenues by 34.8% to EUR210.4 million. Order intake grew by 48.5% to EUR282.3 million. For 2018, Aumann expects revenues to grow by at least 42.6% to more than EUR300 million.
The voting results of the annual general meeting are available at www.aumann-ag.com.
About Aumann AG
Further information on Aumann can be found at www.aumann-ag.com.
Executive Board
Supervisory Board
Court of registration
For questions please contact:
Press contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aumann AG
|Dieselstraße 6
|48361 Beelen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 2586 888-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 2586 888-7100
|E-mail:
|info@aumann.com
|Internet:
|www.aumann-ag.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2DAM03
|WKN:
|A2DAM0
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
697447 20.06.2018
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: Harte Gold Corporation: Bohrungen erweitern Vererzung der Wolf Zone-Bohrungen in Middle Zone verbessern Gehalt und Mächtigkeit der Entdeckung Footwall Zone
[2018.05.24. 07:51]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit planmäßigem Jahresstart 2018
[2018.05.18. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG starts 2018 as planned
[2018.05.18. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Airbus SE: Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 9-10 April 2018
[2018.04.16. 19:19]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: preliminary result for the first quarter
[2018.04.16. 18:46]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das 1. Quartal
[2018.04.16. 18:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG im Jahr 2017 mit Umsatzsteigerung von 16 Prozent
[2018.04.10. 10:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG records 16% sales increase in 2017
[2018.04.10. 10:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: One Equity Partners Europe GmbH: One Equity Partners acquires Walki, a leading producer of technical laminates and protective packaging materials
[2018.04.09. 08:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: One Equity Partners erwirbt Walki, einen führenden Hersteller von technischen Laminaten und Verpackungslösungen
[2018.04.09. 08:30]