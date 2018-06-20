DGAP-News: Aumann AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM





First annual general meeting of Aumann AG since IPO successfully completed

Beelen, 20 June 2018

The first annual general meeting of Aumann AG ("Aumann", ISIN: DE000A2DAM03) since its IPO has approved all agenda points that were voted on. More than 75% of the share capital was represented. In particular, the annual meeting approved the dividend of EUR0.20 per share and elected Dr Christof Nesemeier as a member of the Supervisory Board.

Ludger Martinschledde, who asked the Supervisory Board to cancel his management contract for personal reasons on 6 June 2018, resigned before the annual meeting and will leave the company on 30 June 2018. Rolf Beckhoff, CEO of Aumann, took over the R&D department and will lead the company together with CFO Sebastian Roll.

Rolf Beckhoff presented the growth strategy of Aumann at the annual meeting and highlighted the high importance of E-mobility as a major driver of the positive corporate development. In 2017, Aumann increased revenues by 34.8% to EUR210.4 million. Order intake grew by 48.5% to EUR282.3 million. For 2018, Aumann expects revenues to grow by at least 42.6% to more than EUR300 million.

The voting results of the annual general meeting are available at www.aumann-ag.com.

About Aumann AG



Aumann is a leading manufacturer of innovative specialised machinery and automated production lines with focus on E-mobility. The company combines unique winding technology for the highly efficient manufacturing of electric motors with decades of automation experience, particularly for the automotive industry. Leading companies worldwide count on Aumann"s solutions for the serial production of electric and hybrid drivetrains as well as solutions for automated production lines.

