DGAP-Ad-hoc: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change of Personnel





Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Changes on the Executive Board





21-Jun-2018





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Changes on the Executive Board

The Supervisory Board of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Hamburg, and the Company"s Chairman of the Executive Board, Stefan F. Heidenreich, have reached an amicable agreement at today"s Supervisory Board meeting that he will resign from the Executive Board when his current term of office ends on December 31, 2019. Stefan F. Heidenreich will vacate his post earlier, if and when the Supervisory Board appoints a successor.

The Supervisory Board discussed the further development of the successful "Blue & Beyond" strategy, focused on Skin Care, including succession and corporate planning supported by growth investments as from 2019, also in preparation for the annual strategy and planning meetings in September and December 2018.

The Supervisory Board additionally assigned Executive Board member Stefan De Loecker - currently in charge of the "Near East/Americas" regions - the board responsibility for "Planning, Strategy and Corporate Development", as deputy of the Chairman of the Executive Board, as from July 1, 2018.

