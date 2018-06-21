DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Wacker Chemie AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





21.06.2018 / 13:19





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Wacker Chemie AG hereby announces that the following financial reports

shall



be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: July 26, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: July 26, 2018

German: https://www.wacker.com/cms/de/investor-relations/ir_publications/reports/reports2018/quarterly_18_2/quartalsbericht_18_2.jsp

English: https://www.wacker.com/cms/en/investor-relations/ir_publications/reports/reports2018/quarterly_18_2/quartalsbericht_18_2.jsp





