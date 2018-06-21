DGAP-AFR: Wacker Chemie AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Wacker Chemie AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Wacker Chemie AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall

be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: July 26, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: July 26, 2018
German: https://www.wacker.com/cms/de/investor-relations/ir_publications/reports/reports2018/quarterly_18_2/quartalsbericht_18_2.jsp
English: https://www.wacker.com/cms/en/investor-relations/ir_publications/reports/reports2018/quarterly_18_2/quartalsbericht_18_2.jsp














Language: English
Company: Wacker Chemie AG

Hanns-Seidel-Platz 4

81737 München

Germany
Internet: www.wacker.com





 
