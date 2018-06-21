DGAP-Adhoc: UET United Electronic Technology AG closes spin off of business area MANUFACTURING

DGAP-Ad-hoc: UET United Electronic Technology AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Miscellaneous


UET United Electronic Technology AG closes spin off of business area MANUFACTURING


21-Jun-2018 / 15:28 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



  • Focus on business areas SYSTEMS, SERVICE and ENGINEERING

  • Positive extraordinary result of EUR 2 million

UET United Electronic Technology AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), Eschborn, reports that the transaction to sell and spin off the business area MANUFACTURING has been completed and closed.



The UET Group now operates the three business areas SYSTEMS, SERVICE and ENGINEERING and continues with the development of those areas.



Effective June 2018 NewTal Elektronik & Systeme GmbH has been divested in a share deal transaction and will be operated with focus under a new ownership. NewTal will be taken out of the UET Group consolidation reporting as per June 2018.



With this transaction there will be a positive operating result of about EUR 2 Mio. that will be reported as extraordinary income and included in the half year result as of June 30th 2018.





Contact:

UET United Electronic Technology AG

Frankfurter Straße 80-82

D-65760 Eschborn



Sebastian Schubert

Investor relations

Tel: + 49 (0) 6196 777755-0

E-Mail: investor@uet-group.com






Language: English
Company: UET United Electronic Technology AG

Frankfurter Straße 80-82

65760 Eschborn

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6196-7777550
Fax: +49 (0)6196-7777559
E-mail: investor@uet-group.com
Internet: www.uet-group.com
ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6
WKN: A0LBKW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart





 
