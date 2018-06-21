DGAP-Adhoc: UET United Electronic Technology AG closes spin off of business area MANUFACTURING
DGAP-Ad-hoc: UET United Electronic Technology AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Miscellaneous
UET United Electronic Technology AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), Eschborn, reports that the transaction to sell and spin off the business area MANUFACTURING has been completed and closed.
The UET Group now operates the three business areas SYSTEMS, SERVICE and ENGINEERING and continues with the development of those areas.
Effective June 2018 NewTal Elektronik & Systeme GmbH has been divested in a share deal transaction and will be operated with focus under a new ownership. NewTal will be taken out of the UET Group consolidation reporting as per June 2018.
With this transaction there will be a positive operating result of about EUR 2 Mio. that will be reported as extraordinary income and included in the half year result as of June 30th 2018.
Sebastian Schubert
Contact:
UET United Electronic Technology AG
Phone: +49 6196 7777550
Fax: +49 6196 7777559
eMail: investor@uet-group.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|UET United Electronic Technology AG
|Frankfurter Straße 80-82
|65760 Eschborn
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6196-7777550
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6196-7777559
|E-mail:
|investor@uet-group.com
|Internet:
|www.uet-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LBKW6
|WKN:
|A0LBKW
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
697749 21-Jun-2018 CET/CEST
