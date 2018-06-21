DGAP-Ad-hoc: UET United Electronic Technology AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Miscellaneous





UET United Electronic Technology AG closes spin off of business area MANUFACTURING





21-Jun-2018 / 15:28 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Focus on business areas SYSTEMS, SERVICE and ENGINEERING



Positive extraordinary result of EUR 2 million



UET United Electronic Technology AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), Eschborn, reports that the transaction to sell and spin off the business area MANUFACTURING has been completed and closed.

The UET Group now operates the three business areas SYSTEMS, SERVICE and ENGINEERING and continues with the development of those areas.

Effective June 2018 NewTal Elektronik & Systeme GmbH has been divested in a share deal transaction and will be operated with focus under a new ownership. NewTal will be taken out of the UET Group consolidation reporting as per June 2018.

With this transaction there will be a positive operating result of about EUR 2 Mio. that will be reported as extraordinary income and included in the half year result as of June 30th 2018.





Contact:



UET United Electronic Technology AG



Frankfurter Straße 80-82



D-65760 Eschborn

Sebastian Schubert



Investor relations



Tel: + 49 (0) 6196 777755-0



E-Mail: investor@uet-group.com

