PAION AG RAISES EUR 5.2 MILLION IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT





- Financière Arbevel invests EUR 5.2 million

Aachen (Germany), 21 June 2018 - The Specialty Pharma Company PAION AG (ISIN DE000A0B65S3; Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard: PA8) announces that it will issue 2.6 million new shares in a private placement excluding shareholder subscription rights. All shares will be placed with Financière Arbevel, a French institutional investor, at a price of EUR 2.00 per share.

PAION will use the proceeds of the transaction to prepare the necessary work for the submission of the EU market approval dossier for remimazolam.

The capital increase consists of approximately 4% of PAION"s current registered share capital. Following registration of the capital increase, the registered share capital will amount to EUR 63,720,046.00.

The new shares will be admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

