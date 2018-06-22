DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG RAISES EUR 5.2 MILLION IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT
2018. június 21., csütörtök, 17:53
DGAP-Ad-hoc: PAION AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL
- Financière Arbevel invests EUR 5.2 million
Aachen (Germany), 21 June 2018 - The Specialty Pharma Company PAION AG (ISIN DE000A0B65S3; Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard: PA8) announces that it will issue 2.6 million new shares in a private placement excluding shareholder subscription rights. All shares will be placed with Financière Arbevel, a French institutional investor, at a price of EUR 2.00 per share.
PAION will use the proceeds of the transaction to prepare the necessary work for the submission of the EU market approval dossier for remimazolam.
The capital increase consists of approximately 4% of PAION"s current registered share capital. Following registration of the capital increase, the registered share capital will amount to EUR 63,720,046.00.
The new shares will be admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
End of inside information
Contact
Disclaimer:
This release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the future business of PAION AG. These forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the current expectations, estimates and projections of PAION AG"s management as of the date of this release. They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Should actual conditions differ from the Company"s assumptions, actual results and actions may differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Considering the risks, uncertainties and other factors involved, recipients should not rely unreasonably upon these forward-looking statements. PAION AG has no obligation to periodically update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.
This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy any securities. The securities have already been sold.
This release may not be published, distributed or transmitted in the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful. This release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities (the "Shares") of PAION AG (the "Company") in the United States, Germany or any other jurisdiction. The Shares may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The Shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PAION AG
|Martinstr. 10-12
|52062 Aachen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)241-4453-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)241-4453-100
|E-mail:
|info@paion.com
|Internet:
|www.paion.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0B65S3
|WKN:
|A0B65S
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
697823 21-Jun-2018 CET/CEST
