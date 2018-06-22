DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: BaFin"s notice of hearing: Consolidated Financial Statements 2014/2015 possibly incorrect - Impact on current accounting and forecast for the current financial year
2018. június 22., péntek, 00:29
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter/Forecast
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7 / WKN: A1TNUT) -
The Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) has informed Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) today that it will assess a breach of accounting rules for the consolidated financial statements of DBAG as of 30 September 2015 (2014/2015 financial year). BaFin is of the opinion that in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income 2014/2015 the result from the investment business was understated by 14.6 million euros. The background to this is the question of the IFRS-compliant consideration of performance-related profit shares arising from private investments in the investment entity subsidiary of DBAG Fund V. According to BaFin, these profit shares (carry interest) should have already been taken into account for the previous year. DBAG reported on this fact and the ongoing enforcement procedure in its Annual Report 2016/2017 and in the Half-Year Financial Report as of 31 March 2018.
The Board of DBAG will deal with the content of the letter within the set deadline of 4 July 2018. The opinion of BaFin also has an impact on the current accounting of the investment entity subsidiaries for DBAG Fund VI and DBAG Fund VII. As reported, as of March 31 arithmetical carried interest of 9.9 million euros and further carried interest amounting to around two million euros from the performance in the current second half of the financial year would have taken into account for these two companies. The forecast for the consolidated result of the 2017/2018 financial year communicated on May 8, 2018, in the half-year financial report would be reduced by this amount; accordingly, the consolidated result for 2017/2018 would not only be "moderate", i.e. ten to 20 percent below the reference point of 43.0 million euros, but "significantly", i.e. more than 20 percent below this value. In part, DBAG had taken into account the profit shares in question in its mid-term forecast published in November 2017 for the two following financial years.
The Board of Management
Issued by: Thomas Franke, Head of Public Relations and Investor Relations
Contact:
Thomas Franke
Head of Public Relations/Investor Relations
E-Mail: thomas.franke@dbag.de
Phone: +49 69 95787 307
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
|Börsenstrasse 1
|60313 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 957 87-01
|Fax:
|+49 69 957 87-199
|E-mail:
|welcome@dbag.de
|Internet:
|www.dbag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1TNUT7
|WKN:
|A1TNUT
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
697887 22-Jun-2018 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: Harte Gold Corporation: Bohrungen erweitern Vererzung der Wolf Zone-Bohrungen in Middle Zone verbessern Gehalt und Mächtigkeit der Entdeckung Footwall Zone
[2018.05.24. 07:51]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit planmäßigem Jahresstart 2018
[2018.05.18. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG starts 2018 as planned
[2018.05.18. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Airbus SE: Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 9-10 April 2018
[2018.04.16. 19:19]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: preliminary result for the first quarter
[2018.04.16. 18:46]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das 1. Quartal
[2018.04.16. 18:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG im Jahr 2017 mit Umsatzsteigerung von 16 Prozent
[2018.04.10. 10:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG records 16% sales increase in 2017
[2018.04.10. 10:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: One Equity Partners Europe GmbH: One Equity Partners acquires Walki, a leading producer of technical laminates and protective packaging materials
[2018.04.09. 08:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: One Equity Partners erwirbt Walki, einen führenden Hersteller von technischen Laminaten und Verpackungslösungen
[2018.04.09. 08:30]