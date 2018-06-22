DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft / Publication pursuant to Article 5(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052





22.06.2018 / 15:08





LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft



Cologne



- ISIN DE0005470405 -



- German Securities Identification Number (WKN) 547040 -



LANXESS AG completes share buyback



On 21 June 2018 LANXESS AG completed its share buyback which started on 18

June 2018 and had been announced on 15 June 2018 pursuant to Article

5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of the Commission

Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052. The total number of shares which

have been bought back in the course of the share buyback amounts to 79,723

shares. This corresponds to 0.087% of the share capital. The purchase price

paid at the stock exchange was in average EUR 69.99. The total

consideration that was paid for the shares amounts to EUR 5,579,974.10

(excluding incidental acquisition costs). The share buy-back serves the

sole purpose of meeting obligations arising from an employee share program.



The purchase of the shares was conducted by a credit institution, that was

instructed by LANXESS AG, solely through the XETRA trading system on the

Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



From 18 to 21 June 2018 the total number of repurchased shares, the

weighted average price and the aggregated volume, each set out on a daily

basis, amounted to:











Date

Total number of

Weighted

Aggregated volume



repurchased

average price

(EUR)



shares(number)

(EUR)



18 June 2018

15,500

71.0576

1,101,392.80

19 June 2018

15,500

70.0762

1,086,181.10

20 June 2018

15,500

70.7759

1,097,026.45

21 June 2018

33,223

69.0899

2,295,373.75

Total

79,723

69.99

5,579,974.10



An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the website

of LANXESS AG at www.lanxess.com under "Investor Relations".



Cologne, 22 June 2018



The Board of Management

