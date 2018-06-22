DGAP-CMS: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft / Publication pursuant to Article 5(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052


LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information


22.06.2018 / 15:08


LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

Cologne

- ISIN DE0005470405 -

- German Securities Identification Number (WKN) 547040 -

Publication pursuant to Article 5(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and
Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No
2016/1052

LANXESS AG completes share buyback

On 21 June 2018 LANXESS AG completed its share buyback which started on 18
June 2018 and had been announced on 15 June 2018 pursuant to Article
5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of the Commission
Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052. The total number of shares which
have been bought back in the course of the share buyback amounts to 79,723
shares. This corresponds to 0.087% of the share capital. The purchase price
paid at the stock exchange was in average EUR 69.99. The total
consideration that was paid for the shares amounts to EUR 5,579,974.10
(excluding incidental acquisition costs). The share buy-back serves the
sole purpose of meeting obligations arising from an employee share program.

The purchase of the shares was conducted by a credit institution, that was
instructed by LANXESS AG, solely through the XETRA trading system on the
Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

From 18 to 21 June 2018 the total number of repurchased shares, the
weighted average price and the aggregated volume, each set out on a daily
basis, amounted to:


































DateTotal number ofWeightedAggregated volume

repurchasedaverage price(EUR)

shares(number)(EUR)
18 June 201815,50071.05761,101,392.80
19 June 201815,50070.07621,086,181.10
20 June 201815,50070.77591,097,026.45
21 June 201833,22369.08992,295,373.75
Total79,72369.995,579,974.10

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the website
of LANXESS AG at www.lanxess.com under "Investor Relations".


Cologne, 22 June 2018

The Board of Management














Language: English
Company: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

Kennedyplatz 1

50569 Köln

Germany
Internet: www.lanxess.com





 
