DGAP-CMS: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
2018. június 22., péntek, 15:08
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft / Publication pursuant to Article 5(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
- ISIN DE0005470405 -
Publication pursuant to Article 5(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and
LANXESS AG completes share buyback
On 21 June 2018 LANXESS AG completed its share buyback which started on 18
The purchase of the shares was conducted by a credit institution, that was
From 18 to 21 June 2018 the total number of repurchased shares, the
An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the website
Cologne, 22 June 2018
The Board of Management
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
|Kennedyplatz 1
|50569 Köln
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.lanxess.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
698087 22.06.2018
