DGAP-CMS: adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

2018. június 25., hétfő, 11:00





DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: adidas AG / Share Buyback


adidas AG: Release of a capital market information


25.06.2018 / 11:00


Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Herzogenaurach, June 25, 2018

adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the
Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and
Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / 1st
Tranche - 10th Interim Announcement


In the period from June 18, 2018 up to and including June 22, 2018, adidas
AG bought back a total of 333,327 shares of adidas AG within the framework
of the share buyback programme. In the announcement of March 21, 2018
pursuant to Art. 2 Sect. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU)
2016/1052 it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares within
the framework of a first tranche would commence on March 22, 2018.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from June
18, 2018 up to and including June 25, 2018 and the daily volume-weighted
average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:































DateOverall volume ofVolume-weighted average stock

shares bought backmarket price (EUR)1)

(number)
June 18, 201845,056EUR 195.0481
June 19, 201874,547EUR 190.0402
June 20, 201881,195EUR 188.6154
June 21, 201868,566EUR 190.6895
June 22, 201863,963EUR 190.6739
In total333,327EUR 190.6252











1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according
to commercial practice

The total number of shares which have been bought back so far by adidas AG
since March 22, 2018 within the framework of the first tranche of the share
buyback programme thus amounts to 1,949,113 shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the
Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of
the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online
under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.

The purchase of the adidas AG shares was carried out by a bank assigned by
adidas AG and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Herzogenaurach, June 25, 2018

adidas AG

The Executive Board














25.06.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: adidas AG

Adi-Dassler-Straße 1

91074 Herzogenaurach

Germany
Internet: www.adidas-group.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




698269  25.06.2018 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=698269&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum