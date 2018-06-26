DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: PAION AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement





PAION AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution





25.06.2018 / 15:00





Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer







PAION AG



Martinstr. 10-12



52062 Aachen



Germany

2. Type of capital measure













Type of capital measure

Date of status / date







of effect



X

Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41

25 Jun 2018





para. 2 WpHG)





X

Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1

25 Jun 2018





WpHG)



3. New total number of voting rights:

63727526





25.06.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

