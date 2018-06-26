DGAP-NVR: PAION AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2018. június 25., hétfő, 15:00





DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: PAION AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement


PAION AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


25.06.2018 / 15:00


Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer








PAION AG

Martinstr. 10-12

52062 Aachen

Germany

2. Type of capital measure


















Type of capital measureDate of status / date



of effect

XConditional capital increase (Sec. 4125 Jun 2018


para. 2 WpHG)

XOther capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 125 Jun 2018


WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:

63727526














Language: English
