FinTech Group AG publishes annual report 2017, prelims 2017 confirmed


Corporate News / Frankfurt am Main, 26 June 2018

 



FinTech Group AG publishes annual report 2017, prelims 2017 confirmed

 



  • Top-line growth beats guidance: revenues +13% yoy to 107M EUR

  • Audited EBITDA of 32.1M EUR (+5% yoy) above prelim EBITDA of 31.7M EUR

  • Net profit +36% yoy to 16.8M EUR

Frankfurt, Germany -FinTech Group AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) published today the annual report 2017. The preliminary figures were confirmed, audited EBITDA in the amount of 32.1M EUR was above preliminary EBITDA (31.7M EUR).



The annual report is available on: https://www.fintechgroup.com/en/investor-relations/financial-information/


About FinTech Group AG:


FinTech Group AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, ticker: FTK.GR) is a modern smart bank:

We offer innovative financial technology, our own core banking system and a regulatory liability

umbrella. The online broker flatex, as a wholly-owned FinTech subsidiary, offers our advanced, in-house technology service at low cost. This makes flatex the fastest growing trading platform in Europe.


Our smart technology scales easily, which is why we successfully offer them to B2B customers.

For many well-known institutes as well as the state infrastructure we provide vital services. 

We help startups and business models who need a banking license through our white label banking to

achieve rapid success. 


As a smart bank, despite bank consolidation, low interest rates and digitization, we are ideally positioned for further growth and well on our way to becoming Europe"s leading provider of financial

technology



 



Disclaimer



This release may contain forward-looking statements and information that use words such as "expect", "want", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "seek", "estimate", "will" or similar Terms are recognizable. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The actual results achieved by FinTech Group AG may differ significantly from the statements in the forward-looking statements. FinTech Group AG undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in any other than expected development.




Contact:

Roman Kessler

Head of Communications

FinTech Group AG

Rotfeder-Ring 5

D-60327 Frankfurt/Main

+49 (0) 69 450001 041

Roman.kessler@fintechgroup.com













Language: English
Company: FinTech Group AG

Rotfeder-Ring 5

60327 Frankfurt am Main

Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 450001 041
E-mail: ir@fintechgroup.com
Internet: www.fintechgroup.com
ISIN: DE000FTG1111, DE0005249601
WKN: FTG111
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
