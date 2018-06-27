DGAP-News: FinTech Group AG publishes annual report 2017, prelims 2017 confirmed
2018. június 26., kedd, 08:00
DGAP-News: FinTech Group AG / Key word(s): Final Results
Corporate News / Frankfurt am Main, 26 June 2018
FinTech Group AG publishes annual report 2017, prelims 2017 confirmed
Frankfurt, Germany -FinTech Group AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) published today the annual report 2017. The preliminary figures were confirmed, audited EBITDA in the amount of 32.1M EUR was above preliminary EBITDA (31.7M EUR).
The annual report is available on: https://www.fintechgroup.com/en/investor-relations/financial-information/
Disclaimer
This release may contain forward-looking statements and information that use words such as "expect", "want", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "seek", "estimate", "will" or similar Terms are recognizable. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The actual results achieved by FinTech Group AG may differ significantly from the statements in the forward-looking statements. FinTech Group AG undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in any other than expected development.
Contact:
Roman Kessler
Head of Communications
FinTech Group AG
Rotfeder-Ring 5
D-60327 Frankfurt/Main
+49 (0) 69 450001 041
Roman.kessler@fintechgroup.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|FinTech Group AG
|Rotfeder-Ring 5
|60327 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 69 450001 041
|E-mail:
|ir@fintechgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.fintechgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000FTG1111, DE0005249601
|WKN:
|FTG111
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
698565 26.06.2018
