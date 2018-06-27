DGAP-News: FinTech Group AG / Key word(s): Final Results





Corporate News / Frankfurt am Main, 26 June 2018





Top-line growth beats guidance: revenues +13% yoy to 107M EUR



Audited EBITDA of 32.1M EUR (+5% yoy) above prelim EBITDA of 31.7M EUR



Net profit +36% yoy to 16.8M EUR



Frankfurt, Germany -FinTech Group AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) published today the annual report 2017. The preliminary figures were confirmed, audited EBITDA in the amount of 32.1M EUR was above preliminary EBITDA (31.7M EUR).

The annual report is available on: https://www.fintechgroup.com/en/investor-relations/financial-information/





About FinTech Group AG:





FinTech Group AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, ticker: FTK.GR) is a modern smart bank:



We offer innovative financial technology, our own core banking system and a regulatory liability



umbrella. The online broker flatex, as a wholly-owned FinTech subsidiary, offers our advanced, in-house technology service at low cost. This makes flatex the fastest growing trading platform in Europe.





Our smart technology scales easily, which is why we successfully offer them to B2B customers.



For many well-known institutes as well as the state infrastructure we provide vital services.



We help startups and business models who need a banking license through our white label banking to



achieve rapid success.





As a smart bank, despite bank consolidation, low interest rates and digitization, we are ideally positioned for further growth and well on our way to becoming Europe"s leading provider of financial



technology

Contact:Roman KesslerHead of CommunicationsFinTech Group AGRotfeder-Ring 5D-60327 Frankfurt/Main+49 (0) 69 450001 041Roman.kessler@fintechgroup.com