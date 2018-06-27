DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Simplifies IoT Cloud Connectivity with Latest Bluetooth(R) Low Energy Sensor Development Kit.
2018. június 26., kedd, 08:00
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Product Launch
SmartBond(TM) 15 Degrees-of-Freedom Multi-Sensor Kit advances IoT connectivity to the cloud, enabling wide device compatibility with the lowest power consumption
Supporting more sensors than any other on the market, the kit allows developers to collect environmental data including temperature, pressure, humidity, gas concentrations, as well as motion, light, sound and magnetic field. This broad capability is especially suited to projects that require rapid prototyping and accelerated time-to-market. Operation and functionality can be easily tailored within its software to match the application, allowing it to be used as a beacon, tag, wireless sensor or mesh node. Additionally, software upgrades are accomplished remotely by utilizing the kit"s SUOTA (Software Upgrade Over The Air) functionality.
The Sensor Kit offers engineers and educational institutions a comprehensive sensor solution, with flexibility across hardware and software that includes extensive cloud support ranging from IFTTT for the creation of simple applets, to the creation of advanced workflows for data analytics supporting cloud agents from all major platforms including Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure. Cloud connectivity opens up new possibilities, such as visualization of historic data with data analytics, remote sensor management, Alexa voice command support, alert notifications and cloud-based actuator control.
Dialog"s SmartBond Multi-Sensor Kit represents best-in-class performance, longevity and range. Based on the SmartBond DA14585 SoC and powered by 2 AA batteries, the kit delivers long lasting battery life and a range of up to 300 meters.
Sensor data collected by the onboard, integrated DA14585 can be processed locally by Dialog"s unique SmartFusion(TM) software to enable data transmission with minimal interference and the lowest power consumption prior to transmission to a smartphone or Bluetooth low energy-enabled Raspberry Pi gateway to the cloud.
The Multi-Sensor Kit is supported by Dialog"s software suite, which includes application software running on the DA14585, cloud gateway software for Raspberry Pi hardware, web applications and mobile applications for Android and iOS. For more information, please click here.
Dialog will be presenting further details on the Multi-Sensor Kit at Sensors Expo 2018, Booth 1317 on June 26-28 in San Jose, California at the McEnery Convention Center.
Media Contact:
Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment it operates in. Dialog Semiconductor plc is headquartered in London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2017, it had approximately $1.35 billion in revenue and was one of the fastest growing European public semiconductor companies. It currently has approximately 2,050 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006) and is a member of the German TecDax index.
For more information, visit www.dialog-semiconductor.com.
Contact:
Jose Cano
Director, Investor Relations
jose.cano@diasemi.com
+44(0)1793756961
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
|Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine"s Way
|E1W 1AA London
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+49 7021 805-412
|Fax:
|+49 7021 805-200
|E-mail:
|jose.cano@diasemi.com
|Internet:
|www.dialog-semiconductor.com
|ISIN:
|GB0059822006
|WKN:
|927200
|Indices:
|TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
698179 26.06.2018
