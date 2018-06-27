DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: QIAGEN N.V. / Share buyback





26.06.2018 / 09:56





Disclosure according to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation

596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Section (2) and (3) of the Delegated

EU Regulation 2016/1052 / Share Repurchase - Interim Reporting



With disclosure dated May 15, 2018, QIAGEN N.V. announced pursuant to

Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation no 596/2014 and Article

2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation no 2016/1052 the immediate

beginning of a first tranche of up to USD 50 million under the share

repurchase program originally announced on January 31, 2018.



The number of shares which have been bought back on the electronic trading

platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA) within the framework of

such tranche of the share repurchase program in the time period from June

18, 2018 until and including June 22, 2018 amounts to 92,787 shares.



Shares were bought back as follows:



















Date

Number of Shares

Average Price

Purchased Volume (EUR)



acquired

(EUR)



18-June-2018

18,478

31.6051

583,999.04

19-June-2018

18,634

31.3391

583,972.79

20-June-2018

18,531

31.5137

583,980.37

21-June-2018

18,569

31.4502

583,998.76

22-June-2018

18,575

31.4395

583,988.71

Total

92,787

31.4693

2,919,939.68

































The underlying individual trades are published on the website of QIAGEN

N.V. (http://corporate.qiagen.com/investor-relations/share-information/

share-buyback).



The total number of shares which have already been bought back within the

framework of such tranche of the share repurchase program from May 15, 2018

until and including June 22, 2018 amounts to 573,414 shares.



The purchase of the shares of QIAGEN N.V. was carried out by a financial

institution that has been commissioned by QIAGEN N.V.



Venlo, 26 June 2018



Managing Board



###



Contacts:



QIAGEN



Investor Relations

John Gilardi



+49 2103 29 11711



e-mail:ir@qiagen.com



Public Relations



Dr. Thomas Theuringer



+49 2103 29 11826



e-mail:pr@qiagen.com

