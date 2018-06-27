DGAP-News: NANOGATE SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders





Nanogate Wins 100 Million Dollar Contract - Breakthrough in Market for Stainless Steel Replacement Technology





26.06.2018 / 10:44







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Nanogate Wins 100 Million Dollar Contract - Breakthrough in Market for Stainless Steel Replacement Technology

- Biggest order in company history with a volume of up to USD 100 million and a term of approximately eight years

- Components will be delivered to an international leading US appliances manufacturer

- Significant boost in growth for N-Metals(R) Design in industrial business

Göttelborn, Germany, June 26, 2018. Nanogate SE, a leading global specialist for design-oriented high-tech surfaces and components, has received the largest order of its company history. With a sales volume of up to USD 100 million, the project is Nanogate"s breakthrough into the market of stainless steel replacement technology. The applications represent the second pillar - next to the existing chrome replacement solutions - of the N-Metals(R) Design brand (metallization of plastics).

Nanogate will deliver the components for kitchen appliances to a renowned US manufacturer starting in 2019. The process involves the use of heat-resistant polymers, which is metallized with a stainless steel look in an integrated process developed by Nanogate. The technology is based on innovative forming processes and multifunctional enhancement. Included in this are a number of surface options, such as easy-to-clean or anti-fingerprint, with the possible integration of additional functions. The active marketing of the new application, which was developed by the Nanogate center of excellence in the USA, began at the beginning of this year. Nanogate is thus expanding its N-Metals(R) Design portfolio for plastic metallization by a second pillar. In addition to replacing chrome and stainless steel, the group is currently developing a third solution to replace metal with innovative surface technologies.

Ralf Zastrau, CEO of Nanogate SE, says, "The multimillion-dollar order for stainless steel replacement technology confirms our innovative strength and our good strategic alignment. With the biggest project of our company history, Nanogate is improving its market position in industrial business and balancing out its product portfolio. Innovative polymers as replacements for metals offer considerable cost and design advantages. Therefore, in addition to the order, we are seeing significant interest in stainless steel replacement technology, especially for use in the kitchen or bath. We intend to profit from the global market volume in at least the triple-digit million range."





Contact

Christian Dose



Financial Press and Investors



WMP Finanzkommunikation GmbH



Tel. +49 69 57 70 300 21



nanogate@wmp-ag.de





Juliane Wernet



Nanogate SE



Zum Schacht 3



66287 Göttelborn | Germany



Tel. +49 6825 9591 223



juliane.wernet@nanogate.com





www.nanogate.com



twitter.com/nanogate_se





Nanogate SE

Nanogate (ISIN DE000A0JKHC9) is a leading global specialist for design-oriented high-tech surfaces and components of very high optical quality. The Group employs around 1,500 people. Nanogate develops and produces design-oriented surfaces and components and enhances them with additional properties (e.g. nonstick, scratchproof, anticorrosive). The Group has first-class references (e.g. Airbus, Audi, August Brötje, BMW, BSH Hausgeräte, Daimler, FILA, Ford, Fresenius, GM, Jaguar, Junghans, Porsche and Volkswagen). Several hundred mass production projects for customers have already been implemented successfully. The Nanogate Group is represented on both sides of the Atlantic with its own production facilities.

True to its slogan "A world of new surfaces", Nanogate is a long-standing innovation partner who opens up the diverse possibilities offered by new materials to companies in a wide range of industries. It aims to improve customers" products and processes and to provide environmental benefits by using multifunctional surfaces, such as those made of plastic or metal, and innovative plastic components. The Group focuses on attractive applications, primarily for its target industries, which are the automotive, aviation, home appliances, interior, leisure, and medical sectors. As a systems provider, Nanogate offers the entire value chain materials development for surface systems, series coating of various different substrates as well as the production and enhancement of complete plastic components. The main value drivers are the opening up of international markets, the development of new applications, particularly for the strategic areas of glass-like (N-Glaze) and metallized (N-Metals) surfaces, as well as external growth.

Disclaimer

This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to buy securities. The shares in Nanogate SE (the "Shares") may not be offered or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of "U.S. persons" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act")). No offer or sale of transferable securities is being made to the public.