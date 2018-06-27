DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: A.S. Création Tapeten AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





A.S. Création Tapeten AG hereby announces that the following financial

reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 02, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: August 02, 2018

German: http://www.as-creation.de/investor-relations/zwischenberichte.html

English: http://www.as-creation.com/investor-relations/interim-reports.html





