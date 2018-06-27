DGAP-AFR: A.S. Création Tapeten AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2018. június 26., kedd, 17:16





A.S. Création Tapeten AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


26.06.2018 / 17:16


A.S. Création Tapeten AG hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 02, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: August 02, 2018
German: http://www.as-creation.de/investor-relations/zwischenberichte.html
English: http://www.as-creation.com/investor-relations/interim-reports.html














Language: English
Company: A.S. Création Tapeten AG

Südstraße 47

51645 Gummersbach

Germany
Internet: http://www.as-creation.de





 
