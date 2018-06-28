DGAP-Ad-hoc: AKASOL AG / Key word(s): IPO





AKASOL AG sets offer price at EUR 48.50 per share





27-Jun-2018 / 23:46 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





AKASOL AG sets offer price at EUR 48.50 per share

Darmstadt, June 27, 2018 - AKASOL AG ("AKASOL"; ISIN DE000A2JNWZ9), a leading German manufacturer of high-performance lithium-ion battery systems for buses, commercial vehicles, rail vehicles, industrial vehicles, marine and stationary applications, has set the offer price for its initial public offering at EUR 48.50 per share.

In total, 2,433,041 shares in AKASOL have been placed with investors, constituting 2,061,856 newly issued shares from a capital increase and 371,185 existing shares from the holdings of the selling shareholders, including 221,185 shares to cover the over-allotment ("Greenshoe Option").

Assuming a full exercise of the Greenshoe Option, total gross proceeds will amount to approx. EUR 118 million of which approx. EUR 100 million are proceeds for AKASOL raised in the capital increase. Furthermore, assuming full exercise of the Greenshoe Option, the free float will amount to approx. 40.1%.

Trading in the shares on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected to commence on June 29, 2018. The securities identification number (WKN) is A2JNWZ, the international securities identification number (ISIN) is DE000A2JNWZ9 and the trading symbol is ASL.



Contact

cometis AG, Georg Grießmann

Phone: +49 - (0)611 - 20 58 55 61 | Email: griessmann@cometis.de



DISCLAIMER:

This announcement is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America. This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States.

In the United Kingdom, this communication is directed only at persons who: (i) are qualified investors within the meaning of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended) and any relevant implementing measures and/or (ii) are outside the United Kingdom or (iii) have professional experience in matters relating to investments and fall within the definition of "investment professionals" contained in article 19 (5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the "Order") or are persons falling within article 49 (2)(a) to (d) (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) of the Order, or fall within another exemption to the Order (all such persons referred to in (i) to (iii) above together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any person who is not a Relevant Person must not act or rely on this communication or any of its contents. Any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.

This communication is an advertisement.

This communication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities. The public offering (in Germany and Luxembourg) will be made solely by means of, and on the basis of, a published securities prospectus. An investment decision regarding the publicly offered securities of AKASOL AG should only be made on the basis of the securities prospectus. The securities prospectus is available free of charge from AKASOL AG, Landwehrstraße 55, 64293 Darmstadt, Germany or on https://www.akasol.com/investor-relations.

Statements contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of the words "may", "will", "should", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate," "believe", "intend", "project", "goal" or "target" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Group"s or its industry"s actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and the Group does not undertake publicly to update or revise any forward-looking statement that may be made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.