Notification per Section 43.1 WpHG

1. Mr Christian Angermayer, United Kingdom

2. Apeiron Investment Group Ltd, Sliema, Malta

have communicated to DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft, Berlin, Germany, on 27 June 2018 the following notification of the objectives pursued with the acquisition of voting rights and the origin of the funds used for the acquisition per Section 43.1 WpHG in connection with the notification of voting rights per Sections 33, 34 WpHG with regard to exceeding the threshold of 10% of the Company"s total voting rights on 29 May 2018 - further details can be found in the aforementioned notification of voting rights:

1. The investment serves to implement long-term strategic goals.

2. Depending on market developments, it is intended to acquire additional voting rights in the next 12 months.

3. Neither Supervisory Board representation nor influence on the composition of administrative or management bodies is being sought.

4. No significant change in DEAG"s capital structure is currently being sought, particularly with regard to the equity and debt financing ratio and to dividend policy.

5. The acquisition of voting rights was financed from equity and debt.

Berlin, 28 June 2018



DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft