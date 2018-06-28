DGAP-PVR: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft


DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


28.06.2018 / 13:02


Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Notification per Section 43.1 WpHG



1. Mr Christian Angermayer, United Kingdom



2. Apeiron Investment Group Ltd, Sliema, Malta



have communicated to DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft, Berlin, Germany, on 27 June 2018 the following notification of the objectives pursued with the acquisition of voting rights and the origin of the funds used for the acquisition per Section 43.1 WpHG in connection with the notification of voting rights per Sections 33, 34 WpHG with regard to exceeding the threshold of 10% of the Company"s total voting rights on 29 May 2018 - further details can be found in the aforementioned notification of voting rights:



1. The investment serves to implement long-term strategic goals.



2. Depending on market developments, it is intended to acquire additional voting rights in the next 12 months.



3. Neither Supervisory Board representation nor influence on the composition of administrative or management bodies is being sought.



4. No significant change in DEAG"s capital structure is currently being sought, particularly with regard to the equity and debt financing ratio and to dividend policy.



5. The acquisition of voting rights was financed from equity and debt.



Berlin, 28 June 2018

DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft















Language: English
Company: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft

Potsdamer Straße 58

10785 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.deag.de





 
