DGAP-CMS: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information
2018. június 28., csütörtök, 13:52
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 2nd Interim Reporting
Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated
In the time period from 19 June 2018 until and including 27 June 2018, a
The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework
The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has
Detailed Information regarding the transactions according to art. 2 para. 3
Munich, 28 June 2018
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
|Königinstraße 107
|80802 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.munichre.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
699763 28.06.2018
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: Harte Gold Corporation: Bohrungen erweitern Vererzung der Wolf Zone-Bohrungen in Middle Zone verbessern Gehalt und Mächtigkeit der Entdeckung Footwall Zone
[2018.05.24. 07:51]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit planmäßigem Jahresstart 2018
[2018.05.18. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG starts 2018 as planned
[2018.05.18. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Airbus SE: Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 9-10 April 2018
[2018.04.16. 19:19]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: preliminary result for the first quarter
[2018.04.16. 18:46]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das 1. Quartal
[2018.04.16. 18:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG im Jahr 2017 mit Umsatzsteigerung von 16 Prozent
[2018.04.10. 10:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG records 16% sales increase in 2017
[2018.04.10. 10:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: One Equity Partners Europe GmbH: One Equity Partners acquires Walki, a leading producer of technical laminates and protective packaging materials
[2018.04.09. 08:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: One Equity Partners erwirbt Walki, einen führenden Hersteller von technischen Laminaten und Verpackungslösungen
[2018.04.09. 08:30]