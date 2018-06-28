DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 2nd Interim Reporting





Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information





28.06.2018 / 13:52





Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated

Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 2nd Interim Reporting



In the time period from 19 June 2018 until and including 27 June 2018, a

number of 249,731 shares were bought back within the framework of the share

buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in

München ("Munich Re"); on 07 June 2018, the Company disclosed pursuant to

art. 2 para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

the begin of the share buyback on 08 June 2018.















Date

Number of Shares

Average price (EUR)

19.06.2018

30,000

180.0360

20.06.2018

30,000

181.0456

21.06.2018

30,000

178.2696

22.06.2018

41,391

179.0106

25.06.2018

49,000

177.6101

26.06.2018

24,834

177.3741

27.06.2018

44,506

177.1258



























The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework

of the share buyback in the time period from 08 June 2018 until and

including 27 June 2018 amounts to 509,928 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has

been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on

the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Detailed Information regarding the transactions according to art. 2 para. 3

of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the

website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).



Munich, 28 June 2018



Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

The Board of Management

