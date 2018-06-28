DGAP-AFR: technotrans SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

28.06.2018 / 14:26


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


technotrans SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be disclosed :

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 07, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: August 07, 2018
German: https://www.technotrans.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html
English: https://www.technotrans.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.html














Language: English
Company: technotrans SE

Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17

48336 Sassenberg

Germany
Internet: http://www.technotrans.de





 
