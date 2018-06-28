DGAP-DD: adidas AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Gil André Charles René
Last name(s): Steyaert

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

adidas AG


b) LEI

549300JSX0Z4CW0V5023 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1EWWW0


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
167.535 GBP 88123.41 GBP


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
167.535 GBP 88123.41 GBP


e) Date of the transaction

2018-06-27; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: London Stock Exchange
MIC: XLON














Language: English
Company: adidas AG

Adi-Dassler-Straße 1

91074 Herzogenaurach

Germany
Internet: www.adidas-group.com





 
