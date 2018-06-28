DGAP-News: MAX Automation SE adjusts its earnings expectations for 2018
2018. június 28., csütörtök, 16:55
DGAP-News: MAX Automation SE / Key word(s): Profit Warning
PRESS RELEASE
MAX Automation SE adjusts its earnings expectations for 2018
- Burdens from current projects at subsidiary IWM Automation - counter steps already initiated
- Operating business of all other MAX companies continues to develop at a high level as expected
- Group EBIT before PPA depreciations now expected at EUR 10 to 13 million for 2018 - sales forecast unchanged
Düsseldorf, June 28, 2018 - MAX Automation SE, the high-tech mechanical engineering Group, has adjusted its earnings expectations for fiscal year 2018. This was due to charges from current projects for several automotive customers with the subsidiary IWM Automation. The IWM Automation Group with sites in Porta Westfalica in Westphalia, Bermatingen on Lake Constance, and Katowice, Poland, focuses on the automotive industry and its suppliers, implementing complex automation and application solutions especially for combustion, hybrid and electric drives as well as chassis, steering and seating systems.
MAX Automation had already reported on additional costs for technically demanding projects in its report for the first quarter of 2018. An economic reassessment of the projects that are not proceeding according to plan was carried out and now requires further adjustments. The Managing Directors of MAX Automation SE have immediately initiated a series of structural steps aimed particularly at improving project management. Furthermore, key positions at IWM Automation will be refilled. These steps will place an additional burden on earnings.
By contrast, the operating business development of all other subsidiaries of the MAX Group has thus far remained at a high level in 2018, in line with expectations.
Due to the burdens on IWM Automation"s earnings, the Managing Directors of MAX Automation SE now expect consolidated earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) and before PPA depreciation of between EUR 10 and 13 million for the full year 2018 (previously: at least EUR 26 million). Group sales for the current year are still expected to reach at least EUR 400 million (previous year: EUR 376.2 million).
Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MAX Automation SE
|Breite Straße 29-31
|40213 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 90991-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 90991-11
|E-mail:
|Investor.Relation@maxautomation.com
|Internet:
|www.maxautomation.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2DA588
|WKN:
|A2DA58
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
699911 28.06.2018
