

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Voltabox AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions





Management Board of Voltabox decides to acquire all shares in Navitas Systems





29-Jun-2018 / 09:28 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Management Board of Voltabox decides to acquire all shares in Navitas Systems



Delbrück, Germany, June 29, 2018 - The Management Board of Voltabox AG (ISIN DE000A2E4LE9) today decided, subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board, to sign through Voltabox of Texas, Inc, Austin/Texas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Voltabox AG, a purchase agreement with the shareholders of Navitas Systems, LLC, Woodridge, Illinois, to acquire all shares in Navitas Systems, a manufacturer of lithium-ion battery systems for intralogistics, transportation, renewable energy and other applications primarily operating in the USA. The purchase price is expected to be 43 million US dollars (equivalent to around 37 million euros). The execution of the agreement will be subject to various closing conditions, in particular approval or release by various US authorities.





Contact



Voltabox AG





Dr. Kai Holtmann



Artegastrasse 1



33129 Delbrück, Germany



Phone: +49 (0) 52 50 - 99 30-964



Fax: +49 (0) 52 50 - 99 30-901



Email: investor@voltabox.ag

















29-Jun-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



