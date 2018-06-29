

DGAP-News: ISRA VISION AG / Key word(s): Results Forecast





Great response to ISRA"s 3D product innovations at AUTOMATICA 2018





29.06.2018 / 12:13







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





ISRA VISION AG: New technologies and product innovations successfully launched at AUTOMATICA



Great response to ISRA"s 3D product innovations at AUTOMATICA 2018





ISRA VISION AG (ISIN: DE 0005488100) - the TecDAX company for industrial image processing (Machine Vision) and a world leader in surface inspection of web materials and 3D machine vision applications - has set a new visitor record with its new innovations for 3D robot automation and 3D measurement technology at its stand at AUTOMATICA 2018, one of the world"s top trade fairs for industrial automation. ISRA had already registered strong customer interest at Hannover Messe, which rose enormously at AUTOMATICA: The number of promising contacts made at the trade fair doubled as against 2016. This performance, which significantly surpassed expectations, already means further revenue potential for the current fiscal year and ongoing revenue potential for the years ahead.





Presenting under the title "VISION COMPETENCE FOR CONNECTED AUTOMATION 4.0", ISRA introduced new, ready-to-use sensor technologies with a new type of multi-stereo approach that specifically satisfies the demands of smart Industry 4.0 production automation with networked embedded architectures. This forward-looking portfolio also includes systems for 3D robot guidance and 3D inline measurement technology, which have been honed in joint projects with the Polymetric team integrated at the start of 2018. Furthermore, the company presented specific Robot Vision products for automotive production, approaches to fully automated robot-based best-fit final assembly and the customer benefits of intelligent sensor networks for the cell-based automotive production of the future.





For 2017/2018, the company is planning profitable growth in the low double digits, with high profit margins at least remaining at the strong level of the previous year. The international expansion, the optimization of operational productivity and cash flow, in addition to a strong market position, will remain management"s priority in order to achieve the intended revenue level of more than EUR 200 million in the medium term.









































29.06.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



