DGAP-Adhoc: exceet Group SE: Sale of "exceet electronics" activities
2018. június 29., péntek, 16:06
DGAP-Ad-hoc: exceet Group SE / Key word(s): Disposal/Disposal
Ad hoc Announcement
Sale of "exceet electronics" activities
"exceet electronics" activities generated revenues of EUR 55.8 million and an operating loss (EBITDA) of EUR 0.8 million in the financial year 2017.
Without the "exceet electronics" activities the exceet Group would have achieved the following results in the first quarter 2018:
(In EUR) Pro Forma Q1 2018
Net Sales 22.1 million 38.0 million
With this step, exceet continues to consequently focus on optimizing the value of its electronic investments.
1) See page 27-29 "19. Alternative Performance Measures (APM)" of the Interim Report for the first quarter 2018
For further information:
Wolf-Günter Freese, CEO & CFO - Email: investor.relations@exceet.lu
Telephone +352 2838 4720
ISIN: LU0472835155
Listed: Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard)
About exceet
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|exceet Group SE
|17, rue de Flaxweiler
|6776 Grevenmacher
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 2629 9122
|Fax:
|+352 2629 9150
|E-mail:
|info@exceet.ch
|Internet:
|www.exceet.ch
|ISIN:
|LU0472835155, LU0472839819
|WKN:
|A0YF5P, A1BFHT
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
700271 29-Jun-2018 CET/CEST
