DGAP-Ad-hoc: exceet Group SE / Key word(s): Disposal/Disposal





exceet Group SE: Sale of "exceet electronics" activities





29-Jun-2018 / 16:06 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc Announcement

Sale of "exceet electronics" activities





Grevenmacher, 29 June 2018 - exceet Group SE ("exceet") signed a contract today with the Austrian S&T Group to sell its "exceet electronics" activities. The "exceet electronics" activities are part of exceet"s business segment "Electronic Components, Modules & Systems (ECMS)" and includes the operating locations in Grossbettlingen (Germany), Ebbs (Austria) and Rotkreuz (Switzerland). The completion of the transaction is subject to clearance by the appropriate cartel authorities. The agreed purchase price amounts to EUR 30 to 31 million depending on certain balance sheet positions.

"exceet electronics" activities generated revenues of EUR 55.8 million and an operating loss (EBITDA) of EUR 0.8 million in the financial year 2017.

Without the "exceet electronics" activities the exceet Group would have achieved the following results in the first quarter 2018:

(In EUR) Pro Forma Q1 2018



Q1 2018 without Report



exceet electronics

Net Sales 22.1 million 38.0 million



EBITDA1) 2.7 million 3.1 million



EBITDA in % of Net Sales1) 12.3% 8.2%



Net Profit 1.1 million 0.8 million

With this step, exceet continues to consequently focus on optimizing the value of its electronic investments.

1) See page 27-29 "19. Alternative Performance Measures (APM)" of the Interim Report for the first quarter 2018



http://www.exceet.com/fileadmin/exceet/downloads/ir/q_bericht/exceet_Group_Q1_2018_Quarterly_Report.pdf#page=27

For further information:

Wolf-Günter Freese, CEO & CFO - Email: investor.relations@exceet.lu



exceet Group SE



17, rue de Flaxweiler



L-6776 Grevenmacher



Luxembourg

Telephone +352 2838 4720

ISIN: LU0472835155



WKN: A0YF5P

Listed: Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard)

About exceet



exceet is a listed holding company focusing on technology corporations within the healthcare and electronics markets.