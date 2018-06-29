DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





29.06.2018 / 16:37





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. hereby announces that the following

financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2017/2018:

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / English: March 31, 2018

English: http://steinhoffinternational.com/





29.06.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

