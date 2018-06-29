DGAP-AFR: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2018. június 29., péntek, 16:37





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


29.06.2018 / 16:37


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. hereby announces that the following
financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2017/2018:

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / English: March 31, 2018
English: http://steinhoffinternational.com/














29.06.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.

Herengracht 466

1017 CA Amsterdam

Netherlands
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




700323  29.06.2018 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=700323&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum