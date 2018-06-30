DGAP-Adhoc: MAN SE: Final decision in the appraisal proceedings (Spruchverfahren) regarding the domination and profit transfer agreement with Volkswagen Truck & Bus AG
DGAP-Ad-hoc: MAN SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Today, the higher regional court (Oberlandesgericht) of Munich has announced its final decision in the appraisal proceedings regarding the domination and profit transfer agreement between MAN SE and Volkswagen Truck & Bus AG dated 26 April 2013. The higher regional court of Munich has set the cash compensation offered in the agreement at EUR 90.29 per share; the gross annual compensation was set at EUR 5.50 per share (minus potential corporate taxes and solidarity surcharges at the rates as applicable to the respective financial year). The decision of the higher regional court of Munich cannot be appealed.
Under section 305 para. 4 sentence 3 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), the cash compensation can be accepted within two months after the decision of the higher regional court of Munich has been published in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger).
Munich, 29.06.2018
MAN SE
The Executive Board
