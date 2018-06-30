DGAP-Adhoc: thyssenkrupp AG: thyssenkrupp boards approve creation of a 50/50 steel joint venture with Tata Steel. Signing of a definitive agreement expected shortly.
2018. június 29., péntek, 22:58
DGAP-Ad-hoc: thyssenkrupp AG / Key word(s): Joint Venture/Agreement
Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR
thyssenkrupp boards approve creation of a 50/50 steel joint venture with Tata Steel. Signing of a definitive agreement expected shortly.
The executive board and the supervisory board of thyssenkrupp AG have adopted resolutions for the signing of a definitive agreement to create a 50/50 joint venture, which will combine the European steel businesses of thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel. This follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding in September 2017.
Due diligence and independent expert opinions have confirmed the economic viability of the new company and the expected annual recurring synergies of EUR400 to 500 million. The joint venture with Tata Steel is an important milestone for the transformation of thyssenkrupp to an industrials and service group and will lead to a significant improvement of the financial figures of thyssenkrupp, effective with closing.
In case of an Initial Public Offering (IPO) of the joint venture thyssenkrupp will receive a higher share of the proceeds, reflecting an economic ratio of 55/45.
The signing of the definitive agreement is expected shortly. The transaction is subject to merger control clearance in several jurisdictions, including the European Union.
Contact:
Dr. Claus Ehrenbeck
Head of Investor Relations
T: +49-201-844-536464
Peter Sauer
Head of External Communications
T: +49-201-844-536791
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|thyssenkrupp AG
|thyssenkrupp Allee 1
|45143 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)201 844-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)201 844-536000
|E-mail:
|press@thyssenkrupp.com
|Internet:
|www.thyssenkrupp.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007500001
|WKN:
|750000
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|Weitere Informationen im Internet unter Investor Relations: Anleihen / Creditor Relations
Further information can be found on our website under Investor Relations: Bonds / Creditor Relations
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
700035 29-Jun-2018 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erweitert Vorstand: André Marques wird CFO. Marcus Sultzer verantwortet als CRO globale Umsätze und Marketing
[2018.06.29. 14:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG Expands Executive Board: André Marques becomes CFO. Marcus Sultzer is CRO, Global Revenues and Marketing
[2018.06.29. 14:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Harte Gold Corporation: Bohrungen erweitern Vererzung der Wolf Zone-Bohrungen in Middle Zone verbessern Gehalt und Mächtigkeit der Entdeckung Footwall Zone
[2018.05.24. 07:51]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit planmäßigem Jahresstart 2018
[2018.05.18. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG starts 2018 as planned
[2018.05.18. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Airbus SE: Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 9-10 April 2018
[2018.04.16. 19:19]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: preliminary result for the first quarter
[2018.04.16. 18:46]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das 1. Quartal
[2018.04.16. 18:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG im Jahr 2017 mit Umsatzsteigerung von 16 Prozent
[2018.04.10. 10:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG records 16% sales increase in 2017
[2018.04.10. 10:45]