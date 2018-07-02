DGAP-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ AG: IMMOFINANZ approves package sale of CA Immo shares to Starwood and further buyback of up to 9.7 million shares, resp. up to 8.66% of shares outstanding
DGAP-Ad-hoc: IMMOFINANZ AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous
- Package sale of the CA Immo investment, including four registered shares, for a total price of EUR 757.9 million - this corresponds on average to EUR 29.5 per share
- As seen over a period of roughly two years, the gain on this investment (incl. dividends) amounts to more than EUR 180 million or approx. 30%
- Proceeds to be used in part for a further share buyback programme 2018/2019 for up to 9.7 million shares, resp. 8.66% of the shares outstanding
- Share buyback to start on 16 July 2018
IMMOFINANZ purchased the CA Immo investment in April 2016 (signing of the sale agreement) for approximately EUR 604 million (i.e. EUR 23.5 per share). Based on an analysis of the total investment over roughly two years, IMMOFINANZ realised a profit of approximately EUR 184.0 million on the sale of the CA Immo shares (including dividends and after the deduction of ancillary costs). That represents a return on investment of roughly 30%. The CA Immo shares were carried on IMMOFINANZ"s balance sheet at EUR 694.7 million (i.e. EUR 27.04 per share) as of 31 March 2018.
Use of the part of the proceeds for the share buyback programme 2018/2019
Part of these funds will be used for a further share buyback with a volume of up to 9.7 million shares, resp. 8.66% of the shares outstanding. The Executive Board and Supervisory Board of IMMOFINANZ today approved a share buyback programme ("share buyback programme 2018/2019") based on an authorisation of the 25th annual general meeting on 11 May 2018 in accordance with § 65 (1) No. 8 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act.
"The sale of our investment close to the historical high of the CA Immo share price allows us to realise a substantial profit and will also strengthen our capital structure through the repayment of the related financing", commented Oliver Schumy, CEO of IMMOFINANZ, on the transaction. "In view of the Group"s solid overall liquidity and the relatively high discount of the share price to the book value and EPRA NAV per share, we want to use part of these funds for the repurchase of further shares up to a volume of 9.7 million."
The outlook for a dividend payment of EUR 0.8 per share (i.e. EUR 0.08 per share before the reverse 10:1 stock split on 23 June 2018) for the 2018 financial year remains intact.
Details on the share buyback programme 2018/2019
The terms are as follows:
In accordance with § 9 of the Austrian Publication Order of 2018, this announcement replaces the announcement made pursuant to § 4 (2) of the Austrian Publication Order.
DISCLAIMER: THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY. IT DOES NOT REPRESENT A PUBLIC OFFER TO PURCHASE SHARES IN THE COMPANY AND DOES NOT CREATE AN OBLIGATION FOR THE COMPANY OR ANY OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES TO ACCEPT OFFERS FOR THE REPURCHASE OF THE COMPANY"S SHARES. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT REPRESENT AN OFFER OR AN INVITATION TO PLACE AN OFFER TO PURCHASE OR SUBSCRIBE TO SECURITIES. IT DOES NOT REPRESENT A MARKETING COMMUNICATION IN THE SENSE OF DIRECTIVE 2014/65/EU OR ADVERTISING IN THE SENSE OF REGULATION (EU) 2017/1129. THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CAN BE SUBJECT TO LEGAL RESTRICTIONS IN CERTAIN JURISDICTIONS. PERSONS WHO READ THIS ANNOUNCEMENT MUST FAMILIARISE THEMSELVES AND COMPLY WITH THESE RESTRICTIONS.
On IMMOFINANZ
Bettina Schragl
