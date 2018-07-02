DGAP-DD: Jungheinrich AG english

2018. július 02., hétfő, 11:29








Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


02.07.2018 / 11:23



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: LJH-Holding GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Wolff
Last name(s): Lange
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Jungheinrich AG


b) LEI

529900PHZORTU6FSXE73 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006219934


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
30.738128 EUR 477854.94 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
30.738128 EUR 477854.94 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-06-28; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














02.07.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Jungheinrich AG

Friedrich-Ebert-Damm 129

22047 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: www.jungheinrich.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



43593  02.07.2018 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum