Herzogenaurach, July 2, 2018



adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the

Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and

Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / 1st

Tranche - 11th Interim Announcement



In the period from June 25, 2018 up to and including June 29, 2018, adidas

AG bought back a total of 848,874 shares of adidas AG within the framework

of the share buyback programme. In the announcement of March 21, 2018

pursuant to Art. 2 Sect. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU)

2016/1052 it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares within

the framework of a first tranche would commence on March 22, 2018.



The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from June

25, 2018 up to and including June 29, 2018 and the daily volume-weighted

average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:















Date

Overall volume of

Volume-weighted average stock



shares bought back

market price (EUR)1)



(number)



June 25, 2018

166,095

EUR 188.7568

June 26, 2018

180,860

EUR 188.5098

June 27, 2018

165,996

EUR 188.9202

June 28, 2018

168,381

EUR 185.7188

June 29, 2018

167,542

EUR 187.6467

In total

848,874

EUR 187.9144



























1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according

to commercial practice



The total number of shares which have been bought back so far by adidas AG

since March 22, 2018 within the framework of the first tranche of the share

buyback programme thus amounts to 2,797,987 shares.



Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the

Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of

the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online

under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.



The purchase of the adidas AG shares was carried out by a bank assigned by

adidas AG and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).



Herzogenaurach, July 2, 2018



adidas AG



The Executive Board

