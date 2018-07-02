

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Eisen- und Hüttenwerke AG





Eisen- und Hüttenwerke AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution





02.07.2018 / 12:16





Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer



Eisen- und Hüttenwerke AG



Koblenzer Straße 141



56626 Andernach



Germany





2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights

X

Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights



Other reason:





3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name:

City and country of registered office:

Tata Steel Limited

Mumbai,

India



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

30 Jun 2018



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

total number of voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation

0 %

87.98 %

87.98 %

17600000

Previous notification

n/a %

n/a %

n/a %

/



7. Notified details of the resulting situation



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolute

in %



direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)







%

%

Total



%



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %









%





Total



%



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Joint venture contribution agreement

n/a

n/a

n/a

15485000

87.98 %







Total

15485000

87.98 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)

Tata Steel Limited

%

%

%

T Steel Holdings Pte. Ltd.

%

%

%

T S Global Holdings Pte. Ltd.

%

%

%

Orchid Netherlands (No.1) B.V.

%

87.98 %

87.98 %



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



Date of general meeting:



Holding position after general meeting:

% (equals voting rights)



10. Other explanatory remarks:

The instrument is based on agreements between thyssenkrupp group and Tata Steel group in the context of the formation of a 50/50 joint venture. As from the conclusion of the respective agreement thyssenkrupp Netherlands Project B.V. (joint venture company) has a contractual claim regarding the contribution of shares via which 87.98 % of the voting rights attached to the shares in Eisen- und Hüttenwerke AG are attributed at the closing of this agreement.



