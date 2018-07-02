DGAP-PVR: Eisen- und Hüttenwerke AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Eisen- und Hüttenwerke AG


Eisen- und Hüttenwerke AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


02.07.2018 / 12:16


Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer


Eisen- und Hüttenwerke AG

Koblenzer Straße 141

56626 Andernach

Germany

2. Reason for notification








  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation




Name: City and country of registered office:
Tata Steel Limited Mumbai,
India

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

30 Jun 2018

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 0 % 87.98 % 87.98 % 17600000
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)












ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)



 % %
Total
%

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG










Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %




 %
    Total
%

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG


















Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Joint venture contribution agreement n/a n/a n/a 15485000 87.98 %
      Total 15485000 87.98 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:





















Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
Tata Steel Limited % % %
T Steel Holdings Pte. Ltd. % % %
T S Global Holdings Pte. Ltd. % % %
Orchid Netherlands (No.1) B.V. % 87.98 % 87.98 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG




Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:

The instrument is based on agreements between thyssenkrupp group and Tata Steel group in the context of the formation of a 50/50 joint venture. As from the conclusion of the respective agreement thyssenkrupp Netherlands Project B.V. (joint venture company) has a contractual claim regarding the contribution of shares via which 87.98 % of the voting rights attached to the shares in Eisen- und Hüttenwerke AG are attributed at the closing of this agreement. 














Language: English
Company: Eisen- und Hüttenwerke AG

Koblenzer Straße 141

56626 Andernach

Germany
Internet: www.ehw.ag





 
End of News DGAP News Service




700627  02.07.2018 



