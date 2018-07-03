







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Elke

Last name(s):

Frey-Dietz



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Hans-Georg

Last name(s):

Frey

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Amendment

The number of shares was missing in section 4b.



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Jungheinrich AG





b) LEI

529900PHZORTU6FSXE73



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0006219934





b) Nature of the transaction

Acceptance of an inheritance in the amount of 600 preferred shares of Jungheinrich AG as member of a community of heirs with a third person, that is not obliged to disclose securities transactions according to article 19 MAR





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0 EUR





0 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

0 EUR





0 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2018-06-27; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



