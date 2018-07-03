DGAP-News: SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel





SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG: Dr. Eva Nase resigns from her office as a member of the SKW supervisory board after only a few weeks





















Press release

Dr. Eva Nase resigns from her office as a member of the SKW supervisory board after only a few weeks

Munich, July 3, 2018 - Attorney-at-law Dr. Eva Nase, who has been elected as a member of the supervisory board of SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG at the general meeting held on May 18, 2018 has already resigned from office with effect as of July 10, 2018. The chairman of the supervisory board Dr. Olaf Marx has informed the CEO about this. Accordingly, Dr. Nase has communicated that based on a conflict with the current policy of her company, she is prevented from being a member of the supervisory board any longer. Dr. Nase is a partner of the law firm P+P Pöllath + Partners. Her election to the supervisory board was based on a proposal submitted by shareholder MCGM GmbH, whose managing director Dr. Marx is.

The insolvency court in Munich has initiated insolvency proceedings in self-administration in respect of SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG on December 1, 2017. The Company strives to carry out a financial restructuring by way of an insolvency plan filed with the insolvency court.

Contact

Frank Elsner



Frank Elsner Kommunikation für Unternehmen GmbH



Telefon: +49 89 99 24 96 30



E-Mail: office@elsner-kommunikation.de



Internet: www.skw-steel.com

About SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG and the SKW Metallurgie Group



The SKW Metallurgie Group is a global market leader for chemical additives for hot metal desulphurization and for cored wire and other products for secondary metallurgy. The Group"s products enable steel-makers to efficiently manufacture high-quality steel products. Clients include the world"s leading companies in the steel industry. The SKW Metallurgie Group has more than 50 years of metallurgical know how, and currently operates in more than 40 countries. What is more, the Group is a leading supplier of Quab specialty chemicals, which are mainly used in the global production of industrial starch for the paper industry. The SKW Metallurgie Group is headquartered in Germany with production facilities in France, the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, South Korea, Russia, the Peoples" Republic of China and India (joint venture). Shares of SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG have been listed in Frankfurt Stock Exchange"s Prime Standard since December 1, 2006; since 2011 (conversion to name shares) with ISIN DE000SKWM021.

