DGAP-News: SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG: Dr. Eva Nase resigns from her office as a member of the SKW supervisory board after only a few weeks
2018. július 03., kedd, 13:08
DGAP-News: SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
/
Press release
Dr. Eva Nase resigns from her office as a member of the SKW supervisory board after only a few weeks
Munich, July 3, 2018 - Attorney-at-law Dr. Eva Nase, who has been elected as a member of the supervisory board of SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG at the general meeting held on May 18, 2018 has already resigned from office with effect as of July 10, 2018. The chairman of the supervisory board Dr. Olaf Marx has informed the CEO about this. Accordingly, Dr. Nase has communicated that based on a conflict with the current policy of her company, she is prevented from being a member of the supervisory board any longer. Dr. Nase is a partner of the law firm P+P Pöllath + Partners. Her election to the supervisory board was based on a proposal submitted by shareholder MCGM GmbH, whose managing director Dr. Marx is.
The insolvency court in Munich has initiated insolvency proceedings in self-administration in respect of SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG on December 1, 2017. The Company strives to carry out a financial restructuring by way of an insolvency plan filed with the insolvency court.
This press release may include certain forward-looking statements which are based on currently available assumptions and predictions of the SKW Metallurgie Group"s management as well as on other currently available information. Various identified as well as unidentified risks and uncertainties as well as other factors may result in a deviation of actual results, financial situation, development or achievement of the company compared to the assessments made herein. SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG does not intend and assumes no liability to update such forward-looking statements and to adjust them to future events and developments.
