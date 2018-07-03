DGAP-DD: First Sensor AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


03.07.2018 / 14:24



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Alfred
Last name(s): Gossner

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

First Sensor AG


b) LEI

52990036Z3X91Z60TZ27 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007201907


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
18.45 EUR 5535.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
18.45 EUR 5535.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-06-29; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Stock Exchange Munich
MIC: XMUN














03.07.2018
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: First Sensor AG

Peter-Behrens-Straße 15

12459 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.first-sensor.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



43609  03.07.2018 


