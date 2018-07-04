DGAP-PVR: ZEAL Network SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2018. július 04., szerda, 10:43





DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: ZEAL Network SE


ZEAL Network SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


04.07.2018 / 10:43


Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


The Company has received a form TR-1 on 4 July 2018 from LRI Invest S.A.



TR-1 Standard form for notification of major holdings



1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:

ZEAL Network SE



1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer:

Non-UK issuer



2. Reason for the notification:

Other: Funds merger to a new management company (DZ PRIVATBANK S.A.)

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:

Name: LRI Invest S.A.

City and country of registered office: 9A, rue Gabriel Lippmann, 5365 Munsbach, Luxembourg



4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):

Name:

City and country of registered office:



5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

02.07.2018



6. Date on which issuer notified:

04.07.2018



7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 0.3%

Position of previous notification: 5.03%



% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

Position of previous notification:



Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 0.3%

Position of previous notification: 5.03%



Total number of voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 8,385,088



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares: GB00BHD66J44



Number of voting rights (Direct): 26,500

Number of voting rights (Indirect):
SUBTOTAL 8. A: 26,500



% of voting rights (Direct): 0.3%

% of voting rights (Indirect):
SUBTOTAL 8. A: 0.3%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

N/A



B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

N/A



9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertakings(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer



10. In case of proxy voting, please identify

Name of the proxy holder: N/A

The number and % of voting rights held: N/A

The date until which the voting rights will be held: N/A



11. Additional information

Place of completion: Munsbach
Date of completion: 04.07.2018

 















04.07.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: ZEAL Network SE

5th Floor One New Change

EC4M 9AF London

United Kingdom
Internet: www.zeal-network.co.uk





 
End of News DGAP News Service




701531  04.07.2018 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=701531&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum