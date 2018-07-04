ZEAL Network SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2018. július 04., szerda, 10:48
ZEAL Network SE (-)
The Company has received a form TR-1 on 4 July 2018 from LRI Invest S.A.
TR-1 Standard form for notification of major holdings
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer:
2. Reason for the notification:
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Date on which issuer notified:
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuer
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
Number of voting rights (Direct): 26,500
% of voting rights (Direct): 0.3%
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify
11. Additional information
|ISIN:
|GB00BHD66J44
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|-
|LEI Code:
|391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46
|OAM Categories:
|2.3. Major shareholding notifications
|Sequence No.:
|5718
|EQS News ID:
|701535
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
