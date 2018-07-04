DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE / Key word(s): Takeover





Nemetschek increases share in subsidiary MAXON to 100%

- Increase in shares in MAXON from 70% to 100%

- Industry expert David McGavran appointed as new CEO

- Focus remains on Media & Entertainment

- Sights set on higher revenue growth by exploiting considerable potential in augmented reality, virtual reality and AEC markets

Munich, July 4, 2018 - Software provider Nemetschek SE (ISIN DE0006452907) has increased its shares in subsidiary MAXON Computer GmbH based in Friedrichsdorf near Frankfurt/Main from 70% to 100%. The three original founders of the company, who have held 30% and served as Managing Directors to date, will be leaving the company, but will continue to be available in an advisory capacity during a transitional period.

Industry expert David McGavran will be appointed the new CEO of MAXON. This internationally skilled executive comes with extensive experience and a large network in the Media & Entertainment sector, and over the past 20 years held various positions at Adobe Systems, last serving as Director of Engineering - Professional Audio and Video. David McGavran"s comprehensive background includes working with globally active broadcasting corporations, post-production houses and film editors.

MAXON Computer is one of the globally leading software companies for 3D modeling, painting, animation and rendering solutions. The software solutions are used in numerous productions in the areas of film, television, advertising and video games as well as in the visualization of architecture and product design.

Under its new leadership, MAXON will further strengthen its position in the current markets and concentrate especially on the areas of augmented reality and virtual reality, the major growth driver of the industry. Additionally, MAXON will leverage the growth potential in Nemetschek"s core markets in the AEC (architecture, engineering, construction) industry. The framework conditions for this considerable growth potential are extremely promising, with anticipated volumes of approx. EUR 3 billion in the Media & Entertainment market and around EUR 500 million in the AEC visualization market (in 2020). "In the market for visualization in the media and AEC industries, we see great potential for growth and want to make stronger use of this," said Patrik Heider, Spokesman and CFOO of the Nemetschek Group. "We are very happy that we have gained an extremely skilled and internationally experienced leadership personality with David McGavran. I"m convinced that with the new structure the future growth of MAXON is secured." At the same time, the executive board thanks the three company founders for their outstanding performance over the past years.

"I now very much look forward to applying my years of experience in the Media & Entertainment industry at Adobe Systems to MAXON and initiating and implementing the next phase of growth," said David McGavran.

About the Nemetschek Group

The Nemetschek Group advances digitalization in the building sector. With our software, architects, engineers, construction companies, and facility managers can plan ahead, seamlessly share information and work together more closely. Building and infrastructure projects are thus carried out with greater efficiency and sustainability. As a result of the unique holding structure of the Nemetschek Group, its 15 strong brands are able to act entrepreneurially with market proximity, drive innovations and collaborate closely with their 2.7 million customers worldwide. Founded by Prof. Georg Nemetschek in 1963, the company today employs more than 2,100 experts. Publicly listed since 1999 and quoted on the TecDAX, the company generated revenues of EUR 395.6 million and an EBITDA of EUR 108.0 million in 2017.