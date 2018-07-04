DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Due to expected sound performance over the first six months of this year, pbb raises 2018 full-year guidance for pre-tax profit to EUR175-195 million
2018. július 04., szerda, 16:50
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Half Year Results
Due to expected sound performance over the first six months of this year, pbb raises 2018 full-year guidance for pre-tax profit to EUR175-195 million
pbb expects profit before taxes in the region of EUR120 million for the first half of 2018. For the second quarter of 2018, pbb sees stable net interest income, continued low risk costs and general and administrative expenses on the good previous quarter"s level. In addition, a non-recurring effect was recognised from a conditional additional purchase price claim in connection with accepting a buy-back offer for Heta Asset Resolution AG debt securities in 2016.
Compared to the first quarter, new business volume (including extensions of more than one year) rose slightly in the second quarter of 2018. However, due to strong competitive pressure and pbb"s selective approach, new business during the first half of the year remained significantly below the previous year"s level.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
|Freisinger Strasse 5
|85716 Unterschleissheim
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 89 2880 28 201
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 89 2880 22 28 201
|E-mail:
|info@pfandbriefbank.com
|Internet:
|http://www.pfandbriefbank.com
|ISIN:
|DE0008019001, Die internationalen Wertpapierkennnummern (ISIN) weiterer von der Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG ausgegebener Finanzinstrumente sind abrufbar auf der Website der Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG unter https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/investoren/pflichtveroeffentlichungen/ad-hoc-mitteilungen/liste-weiterer-finanzinstrumente.html. The International Securities Identification Numbers (ISINs) of further, financial instruments issued by Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG are available on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank"s Investor Relations website under https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/en/investors/mandatory-publications/ad-hoc-announcements/list-of-further-financial-instruments.html
|WKN:
|801900
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover; London, Dublin, Mailand, Paris, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, , , SIX
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
700731 04-Jul-2018 CET/CEST
