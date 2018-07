DGAP-Ad-hoc: SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG / Key word(s): Insolvency





SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG: Insolvency plan of SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG laid out; discussion and voting meeting scheduled





04-Jul-2018





Insolvency plan of SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG laid out; discussion and voting meeting scheduled





Munich, July 4 2018 - In the insolvency proceedings under self-administration of SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG, the insolvency plan submitted by the company was laid out for the parties" inspection according to sec. 234 German Insolvency Code. The court has scheduled the discussion and voting meeting according to sec. 235 German Insolvency Code. It will take place on 23 July 2018. The insolvency plan is soon available at



https://www.skw-steel.com/en/ir-press/insolvencyplan.html. The proclamation of the discussion and voting meeting will be published at www.insolvenzbekanntmachungen.de.











Contact:



Frank Elsner



Frank Elsner Kommunikation für Unternehmen GmbH



Telefon: +49 89 99 24 96 30



Mail: office@elsner-kommunikation.de



Internet: www.skw-steel.com













