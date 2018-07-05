DGAP-News: Aareal Bank AG: Contract of Management Board member Christof Winkelmann extended until 2024
2018. július 05., csütörtök, 09:11
DGAP-News: Aareal Bank AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Contract of Management Board member Christof Winkelmann extended until 2024
Wiesbaden, 5 July 2018 - The Supervisory Board of Aareal Bank AG resolved to extend the contract with Mr Christof Winkelmann, and to re-appoint him as a member of the Management Board of Aareal Bank AG, with effect from 1 July 2019, for a term until 30 June 2024. Christof Winkelmann (43) has been a member of the Management Board since 1 July 2016; he is responsible for the Sales units in the Structured Property Financing business segment.
Marija Korsch, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, said: "Christof Winkelmann has been very successful in expanding the Structured Property Financing segment, as well as Aareal Bank"s position on the major global property markets over recent years. We are certain that Mr Winkelmann will continue to provide a key contribution to Aareal Bank Group"s sustained success in the future."
Aareal Bank Group
Contact:
Aareal Bank AG
Corporate Communications
Sven Korndörffer
Phone: +49 611 348 2306
sven.korndoerffer@aareal-bank.com
Cornelia Müller
Phone: +49 611 348 2457
cornelia.mueller@aareal-bank.com
Christian Feldbrügge
Phone: +49 611 348 2280
christian.feldbruegge@aareal-bank.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aareal Bank AG
|Paulinenstr. 15
|65189 Wiesbaden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)611 348 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)611 348 - 2332
|E-mail:
|aareal@aareal-bank.com
|Internet:
|www.aareal-bank.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005408116
|WKN:
|540811
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
701809 05.07.2018
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erweitert Vorstand: André Marques wird CFO. Marcus Sultzer verantwortet als CRO globale Umsätze und Marketing
[2018.06.29. 14:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG Expands Executive Board: André Marques becomes CFO. Marcus Sultzer is CRO, Global Revenues and Marketing
[2018.06.29. 14:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Harte Gold Corporation: Bohrungen erweitern Vererzung der Wolf Zone-Bohrungen in Middle Zone verbessern Gehalt und Mächtigkeit der Entdeckung Footwall Zone
[2018.05.24. 07:51]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit planmäßigem Jahresstart 2018
[2018.05.18. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG starts 2018 as planned
[2018.05.18. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Airbus SE: Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 9-10 April 2018
[2018.04.16. 19:19]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: preliminary result for the first quarter
[2018.04.16. 18:46]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das 1. Quartal
[2018.04.16. 18:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG im Jahr 2017 mit Umsatzsteigerung von 16 Prozent
[2018.04.10. 10:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG records 16% sales increase in 2017
[2018.04.10. 10:45]