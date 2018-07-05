DGAP-News: Aareal Bank AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel





Aareal Bank AG: Contract of Management Board member Christof Winkelmann extended until 2024





05.07.2018 / 09:11







Contract of Management Board member Christof Winkelmann extended until 2024

Wiesbaden, 5 July 2018 - The Supervisory Board of Aareal Bank AG resolved to extend the contract with Mr Christof Winkelmann, and to re-appoint him as a member of the Management Board of Aareal Bank AG, with effect from 1 July 2019, for a term until 30 June 2024. Christof Winkelmann (43) has been a member of the Management Board since 1 July 2016; he is responsible for the Sales units in the Structured Property Financing business segment.

Marija Korsch, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, said: "Christof Winkelmann has been very successful in expanding the Structured Property Financing segment, as well as Aareal Bank"s position on the major global property markets over recent years. We are certain that Mr Winkelmann will continue to provide a key contribution to Aareal Bank Group"s sustained success in the future."





Aareal Bank Group



Aareal Bank Group, headquartered in Wiesbaden, is a leading international property specialist. It provides smart financings, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries, and is present across three continents: Europe, North America and Asia. Aareal Bank AG, whose shares are included in Deutsche Börse"s MDAX index, is the Group"s parent entity. It manages the various entities organised in the Group"s two business segments: Structured Property Financing and Consulting /Services. The Structured Property Financing segment encompasses all of Aareal Bank Group"s property financing and funding activities. In this segment, the Bank facilitates property investment projects for its domestic and international clients, within the framework of a three-continent strategy covering Europe, North America and Asia. In its Consulting/Services segment Aareal Bank Group offers its European clients from the property and energy sectors a unique combination of specialised banking services as well as innovative digital products and services, designed to help clients optimise and enhance the efficiency of their business processes.

