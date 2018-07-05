

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: va-Q-tec AG





Correction of a release from 03.07.2018, 09:39 CET/CEST - va-Q-tec AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution





05.07.2018 / 18:21





Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Correction of a notification of Major Holding published on 03.07.2018







1. Details of issuer



va-Q-tec AG



Alfred-Nobel-Straße 33



97080 Würzburg



Germany





2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights

X

Other reason:

Voluntary notification due to a Group reorganisation



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name:

City and country of registered office:

Old Mutual Global Investors (UK) Limited

London

United Kingdom



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

29 Jun 2018



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

total number of voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation

5.52 %

0 %

5.52 %

13089502

Previous notification

5.26 %

0 %

5.26 %

/



7. Notified details of the resulting situation



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolute

in %



direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE0006636681

0

722016

0.00 %

5.52 %

Total

722016

5.52 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %









%





Total



%



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %











%







Total



%



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

X

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).



Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)











9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



Date of general meeting:



Holding position after general meeting:

% (equals voting rights)



10. Other explanatory remarks:

As of 29th June 2018, Old Mutual Global Investors (UK) Limited is no longer owned by Quilter Plc. As a result of this, Old Mutual Global Investors (UK) Limited will disclose its reportable positions via TR1 reporting independently of Quilter Plc. Quilter Plc has disclosed a closing position and this disclosure serves as an opening disclosure for Old Mutual Global Investors (UK) Limited.



of a notification of Major Holding published on 03.07.2018holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

























05.07.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



