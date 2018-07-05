DGAP-Adhoc: thyssenkrupp AG: Dr. Heinrich Hiesinger asks the Supervisory Board to end his mandate as Chief Executive Officer of thyssenkrupp AG in mutual agreement
2018. július 05., csütörtök, 18:22
DGAP-Ad-hoc: thyssenkrupp AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Ad hoc disclosure of Inside Information according to Article 17 MAR
Dr. Heinrich Hiesinger asks the Supervisory Board to end his mandate as Chief Executive Officer of thyssenkrupp AG in mutual agreement
Dr. Heinrich Hiesinger, CEO thyssenkrupp AG, has asked the Executive and Personnel Committee of the Supervisory Board of thyssenkrupp AG to come to a mutual agreement for ending his mandate as CEO of the thyssenkrupp AG.
The Supervisory Board will meet tomorrow to discuss and decide on the request of Dr. Heinrich Hiesinger.
Contact:
Dr. Claus Ehrenbeck
Head of Investor Relations
T: +49-201-844-536464
Peter Sauer
Head of External Communications
T: +49-201-844-536791
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|thyssenkrupp AG
|thyssenkrupp Allee 1
|45143 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)201 844-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)201 844-536000
|E-mail:
|press@thyssenkrupp.com
|Internet:
|www.thyssenkrupp.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007500001
|WKN:
|750000
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|Weitere Informationen im Internet unter Investor Relations: Anleihen / Creditor Relations
Further information can be found on our website under Investor Relations: Bonds / Creditor Relations
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
702157 05-Jul-2018 CET/CEST
