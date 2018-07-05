DGAP-Ad-hoc: thyssenkrupp AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel





thyssenkrupp AG: Dr. Heinrich Hiesinger asks the Supervisory Board to end his mandate as Chief Executive Officer of thyssenkrupp AG in mutual agreement





05-Jul-2018





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc disclosure of Inside Information according to Article 17 MAR

Dr. Heinrich Hiesinger asks the Supervisory Board to end his mandate as Chief Executive Officer of thyssenkrupp AG in mutual agreement

Dr. Heinrich Hiesinger, CEO thyssenkrupp AG, has asked the Executive and Personnel Committee of the Supervisory Board of thyssenkrupp AG to come to a mutual agreement for ending his mandate as CEO of the thyssenkrupp AG.

The Supervisory Board will meet tomorrow to discuss and decide on the request of Dr. Heinrich Hiesinger.

Contact:Dr. Claus EhrenbeckHead of Investor RelationsT: +49-201-844-536464Peter SauerHead of External CommunicationsT: +49-201-844-536791