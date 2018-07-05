DGAP-Adhoc: thyssenkrupp AG: Dr. Heinrich Hiesinger asks the Supervisory Board to end his mandate as Chief Executive Officer of thyssenkrupp AG in mutual agreement

thyssenkrupp AG: Dr. Heinrich Hiesinger asks the Supervisory Board to end his mandate as Chief Executive Officer of thyssenkrupp AG in mutual agreement


Dr. Heinrich Hiesinger asks the Supervisory Board to end his mandate as Chief Executive Officer of thyssenkrupp AG in mutual agreement



Dr. Heinrich Hiesinger, CEO thyssenkrupp AG, has asked the Executive and Personnel Committee of the Supervisory Board of thyssenkrupp AG to come to a mutual agreement for ending his mandate as CEO of the thyssenkrupp AG.



The Supervisory Board will meet tomorrow to discuss and decide on the request of Dr. Heinrich Hiesinger.






