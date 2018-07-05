DGAP-PVR: QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2018. július 05., csütörtök, 20:00
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: QIAGEN N.V.
The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets) has informed us on July 4, 2018 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.
The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:
Date of transaction: 28 June 2018
Distribution in numbers
Distribution in numbers (short)
Distribution in percentages (short)
QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|QIAGEN N.V.
|Hulsterweg 82
|5912 PL Venlo
|Netherlands
|Internet:
|www.qiagen.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
701495 05.07.2018
