The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets) has informed us on July 4, 2018 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 28 June 2018



Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The



Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.



Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979



Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Capital interest

Voting rights

Manner of disposal

Settlement

Ordinary share

455.642,00

455.637,44

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

6.023,00

6.022,94

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management International

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

3.012,00

3.011,97

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management Co., LTD.

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

309.790,00

309.786,90

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Option

6.900.943,00

6.900.943,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Convertible bond

1.020.055,00

1.020.055,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Swap

1.027.710,00

1.027.710,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In Cash

Contract for difference

100,00

100,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In Cash

Ordinary share

3.633,00

3.632,96

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery





Distribution in percentages

Type

Total holding

Directly real

Directly potential

Indirectly real

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

4,21 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

0,20 %

4,01 %

Voting rights

4,21 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

0,20 %

4,01 %



Distribution in numbers (short)

Number of shares

Manner of disposal

1.328.489,00

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

604.039,00

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC



Distribution in percentages (short)

Type

Directly

Indirectly

Capital interest

0,00 %

0,84 %



QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=60541&KeyWords=qiagen